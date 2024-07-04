What Is The Correct Fuel Ratio For A Ryobi Chainsaw?
Battery-powered chainsaws have come a long way in recent years, but the sad truth is that most of them still struggle to compete with gas-powered units when it comes to raw horsepower. That lack of power can result in chainsaws cutting slowly or even getting stuck in denser woods. This is why some of the best chainsaw manufacturers in the world, such as Ryobi, have continued to produce gas-powered chainsaws even as battery-powered models have continued to evolve and take up more and more of the real estate on Home Depot's shelves.
Ryobi's landscaping tools, however, don't just take gasoline straight from the pump like your car does. They require a special blended fuel that simultaneously powers the tool's engine and lubricates its moving parts. To achieve this, you need to mix unleaded gasoline with a product called Ethanol Shield 2-Cycle lubricant or a quality synthetic 2-cycle lubricant that's equivalent (do not use auto or outboard lubricants).
It's important to note that there's a very specific ratio that you need to mix these at for your chainsaw to properly function. According to Ryobi's own guidelines, this mixture should be 50 parts gasoline to 1 part lubricant. Here's how to safely blend them.
Use a 50:1 ratio
To get an appropriate blend of fuel and lubricant, you will need three things: Unleaded gasoline, Ethanol Shield 2-Cycle lubricant, and a clean container that is approved for holding gasoline. A plastic gas can works best for the container, as they are specifically designed to hold and store gasoline. They usually come with airtight seals that will hold any leftover gasoline until you need it and a spout that can be used to more easily pour the fuel into your chainsaw without spillage. Do not attempt to mix the fuel in the chainsaw's reservoir as it will be difficult to attain an appropriate ratio and it may not mix properly.
You will need to add one gallon of gas to the can. This needs to be unleaded gasoline that is less than 10% ethanol. You should not use E15 or E85 fuel as not only will it damage the chainsaw and void your warranty, but it would also actually be federally illegal in the U.S.
Next, you'll need to add the lubricant. You can purchase Ethanol Shield 2-Cycle lubricant online or you can get it at Home Depot when you pick up your Ryobi chainsaw. It's often sold in 2.6 fluid ounce bottles, which is the exact ratio you need to produce the correct mixture with the gallon of gasoline. Put the cap on the gas can and turn it over a couple times to make sure the fuel and lubricant are adequately incorporated.
Don't mix too much at once
Following the 50:1 ratio will get you the right kind of fuel for your chainsaw, and so you should technically be able to make as much fuel as you want so long as the ratio of gas to lubricant remains the same. Blended fuel has a very limited shelf life, however. Ethanol Shield 2-Cycle lubricant has fuel stabilizer in it to help the mixture last a bit longer, but it's not a good idea to try and make a lifetime supply all at once.
Ryobi recommends not mixing more fuel than you can use in 30 days. The quality can quickly start to degrade after that time which can lead to lower combustibility and leave carbon, gum, and other residues in the tool's fuel system which can lead to long-term problems. Using old fuel is one of the most common causes of chainsaws failing to start or not running correctly.
If you don't have a lot of heavy use for your chainsaw and wish to extend the life of your fuel, you can mix smaller batches. Using 1.3 fluid ounces of 2-cycle lubricant in half a gallon of unleaded gas will still maintain the 50:1 ratio needed by your chainsaw.