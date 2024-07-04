What Is The Correct Fuel Ratio For A Ryobi Chainsaw?

Battery-powered chainsaws have come a long way in recent years, but the sad truth is that most of them still struggle to compete with gas-powered units when it comes to raw horsepower. That lack of power can result in chainsaws cutting slowly or even getting stuck in denser woods. This is why some of the best chainsaw manufacturers in the world, such as Ryobi, have continued to produce gas-powered chainsaws even as battery-powered models have continued to evolve and take up more and more of the real estate on Home Depot's shelves.

Ryobi's landscaping tools, however, don't just take gasoline straight from the pump like your car does. They require a special blended fuel that simultaneously powers the tool's engine and lubricates its moving parts. To achieve this, you need to mix unleaded gasoline with a product called Ethanol Shield 2-Cycle lubricant or a quality synthetic 2-cycle lubricant that's equivalent (do not use auto or outboard lubricants).

It's important to note that there's a very specific ratio that you need to mix these at for your chainsaw to properly function. According to Ryobi's own guidelines, this mixture should be 50 parts gasoline to 1 part lubricant. Here's how to safely blend them.