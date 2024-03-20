5 Top Rated Chainsaws You Can Find At Home Depot
Cleaning up your yard can be a lengthy task, but there are many tools you can grab to greatly speed up the process. If you're dealing with a lot of overgrown trees or shrubs, a chainsaw can help. Chainsaws are also nice for DIY woodworking projects as they let you ditch the hand saws for something quicker. Depending on where you live, chances are good you have at least a couple of Home Depot stores within driving distance where you can pick up a chainsaw. Even if that's not the case, you can get products shipped directly to you by shopping on the Home Depot website.
Home Depot carries numerous chainsaw brands of varying prices — and many of them are among our top brands — so it's a great place to check out if you want to buy one. Every chainsaw on this list is backed up by strong user scores, along with professional reviews in some cases, so there's no need to worry about picking up a dud. A more in-depth explanation of how and why these chainsaws were picked can be found at the end of the list.
RYOBI ONE+ 18V 6 inch Cordless Battery Compact Pruning Mini Chainsaw
Ryobi is a good brand to target if you're on a budget and have a Home Depot nearby, as it's exclusive to the retailer. The Ryobi 18V mini chainsaw isn't something you're going to be using for big jobs. Instead, Ryobi's mini chainsaw is designed for pruning bushes and low-hanging branches, something that could be a real hassle in your yard. The cordless nature lets you take it all around your house for landscaping. The big benefit here is it's part of the Ryobi ONE+ line, so you can utilize your existing 18V batteries with this chainsaw.
This chainsaw costs $99 at Home Depot and has a 4.8 out of five score from buyers. The 6-inch blade makes it perfect for hitting small branches, and you can also cut up some smaller objects like firewood if you need to. Unfortunately, the purchase doesn't include a battery or charger, so you'll need to spend extra to get those. As long as you're aware of the limitations that a small blade brings, this is a nice little chainsaw to pick up.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL 16 inch 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Battery Chainsaw
Milwaukee, another Home Depot exclusive, is quite popular and represents a nice step up over Ryobi, but the price tag makes a jump, too. The Milwaukee 16-inch chainsaw is a good option for people looking for a full-sized option that can take on many tasks. This blade length allows it to be used with large woodworking projects — something the Milwaukee brand excels at. There's not much this chainsaw can't take on, and that's part of why it carries a $329 price at Home Depot.
With more than 5,000 user scores on Home Depot's website, Milwaukee's chainsaw has a 4.6 out of five score. Taking it further, Tech Gear Lab calls it one of their favorite battery-operated chainsaws they've tested. The Milwaukee chainsaw is going to be one of the bulkiest and heaviest chainsaws you see on the list, but it gets away with it because of the power it provides. It'll tackle any job, big or small, so while it's a high upfront investment, it'll end up paying for itself over time if you get a lot of work out of it.
Ridgid 18V Brushless 12 inch Electric Battery Chainsaw
It might not have the length of a 16-inch blade, but the 12-inch Ridgid electric chainsaw represents a nice middle ground. This isn't something you'll use to take on the biggest projects, but it'll work just fine for light tasks like cutting smaller logs or cleaning up your yard. The blade isn't long enough to cut through big pieces of wood, so don't expect this Ridgid chainsaw to tackle a job like that. This saw costs $269 on Home Depot's website, where it holds a 4.6 out of five rating from customers based on over 350 reviews.
Pro Tool Reviews says it's a good chainsaw if you're in the market for something lightweight and easy to use. It can tackle all of your seasonal trimming needs with ease and should let you start an easy-going woodworking project. The purchase includes the chainsaw, battery, and charger, so you won't have to do any additional shopping if you pick up the kit.
RYOBI ONE+ 18V 8 inch Cordless Battery Pole Saw and 8 inch Pruning Saw
Not your typical chainsaw, the Ryobi cordless battery pole saw attaches a small 8-inch chainsaw to a Ryobi pole and lets you reach areas you typically can't without having to pull out a ladder. This is going to be something you use mostly for pruning branches high up in your tree, so if that's what you're in the market for a chainsaw for, then you're in luck. Ryobi says it's ideal for cutting branches up to 6 inches thick. You can pick this up from Home Depot for $129. This doesn't include the battery or charger with the purchase, but since this is part of the Ryobi ONE+ line, you might already have a few extras on hand.
With over 320 reviews, the pole saw has a score of 4.4 out of five. Many reviews note the saw is good if you use it for its intended use instead of tackling big branches. The pole can extend up to 9.5 feet, so you can reach quite high to trim your trees.
Echo 14 inch 30.5 cc Gas 2-Stroke Rear Handle Chainsaw
The 14-inch Echo chainsaw is a gas option, so you won't have the convenience of going electric, but that won't be a huge deal for many people still working with a gas-powered lawnmower as they'll already have a canister. The manufacturer says this can take on 14-inch bar cuts up to 25-inch diameter logs with its 30.5 cc engine. The chainsaw costs $219 from Home Depot, and since it's gas, you won't have to pick up a battery or charger. The Echo chainsaw has a 4.6 out of five score based on over 2,100 reviews on Home Depot's website.
Top Ten Reviews gives this Echo chainsaw a four out of five score but has the caveat of it being overkill for homeowners. Casual users can likely get away with spending a little less, but it does depend on what you plan on using your chainsaw for. The Echo chainsaw can tackle a wide variety of tasks, so if you want something versatile, then this is a good choice.
Why were these chainsaws picked?
These five chainsaws represent a range of prices that will vary depending on the person. If you're someone who doesn't need a chainsaw for DIY projects, you can get a smaller option that just prunes branches. If you want an electric chainsaw, you have that option, and the same goes for a gas-powered saw. Everything on the list is available at Home Depot, either in-store or online, so you have your choice of how you want to shop.
Each chainsaw has a user score of at least four out of five or higher, and several of them also have a professional review that will speak to their value. No matter what brand you decide on, you'll get something that provides good value. For example, Ryobi rewards you for buying into the ONE+ ecosystem, and if you're an avid Home Depot shopper, you might already have tools from the brand.