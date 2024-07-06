What Are ULEZ Cameras & What Are They Used For?

London is on a mission to cut carbon emissions, recognizing that these harmful gases contribute to air pollution and a myriad of health problems, including illnesses like dementia, asthma, cancer, and lung disease. As part of its efforts, the city has created Ultra Low Emission Zones (ULEZ) that are in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Christmas is the only day of the year when the city takes a day off from enforcing ULEZ, which spans all of London's boroughs within the M25.

If you want to drive in this restricted zone, you'll need an exempt or ULEZ-compliant car. For owners of gasoline-powered vehicles, that means meeting at least Euro 4 emissions standards, while diesel-powered vehicles must be Euro 6 compliant. If your car doesn't meet these standards and you drive into London's ULEZ, the city will charge you £12.50 per day. Fail to pay the daily charge, and the city could fine you as much as £180. If you drive a vehicle with an eco-friendly engine, like an electric or hybrid car, you can also drive in London without paying the daily ULEZ fee.

The city uses an extensive network of cameras, known as ULEZ cameras, to enforce these rules. These enforcement cameras have been placed in strategic locations throughout the city to monitor cars circulating in the ULEZ to ensure they comply with emission standards or have paid the daily charge if they do not.