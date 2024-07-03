Why Your Samsung TV Randomly Turns On (And How To Fix It)

Samsung has long been one of the leading brands when it comes to TVs, with the South Korean manufacturer delivering some of the highest rated TVs out there. Although advances in technology have improved TVs across the board, Samsung devices boast some of the most underrated TV features you should be using. Things like game mode picture settings, on-demand access to streaming services, and multi view are all prominent Samsung smart TV features that can enhance your entertainment experience. However, sometimes those features can unknowingly do more harm than good.

Naturally, Samsung TVs aren't perfect, and they can easily fall victim to a slew of problems that will inadvertently diminish your experience. Many times, issues can cause your Samsung TV to not turn on, even though you can see the red light, but in certain situations, the opposite could happen. For instance, TV auto power on, a feature that automatically turns your TV on, can malfunction and cause your device to sporadically power on. It's not a huge issue, but your room randomly lighting up in the middle of the night can quickly get annoying. Thankfully, there are a few ways to get your Samsung TV to stop randomly turning on.