Why Your Samsung TV Won't Turn On (Even Though You Can See The Red Light)

There are many settings for a Samsung Smart TV you can use to optimize your entertainment experience, but it seems that no matter how good Samsung TVs get, there's no accounting for malfunctions. It seems as certain as death and taxes that technology will fail or Samsung TVs will disconnect from the Wi-Fi. Or at least give users a headache periodically. When you point your remote at your TV and hit the power button but the TV fails to respond is one of the more frustrating issues that can plague TV owners. There's that brief skip in your heartbeat when things don't go as planned and then anxiety levels rise because you're not sure if it's a major issue or something that will be fixed in a brief moment.

Sometimes this happens when there's a glitch of some sort in the software. Maybe you were adjusting the picture settings to optimize the Samsung TV for gaming too fast and the TV just couldn't keep up, so the screen went black. It's on, but it's not responding. Other times the issue is with the remote. A backlight malfunction could be a probable culprit, as well. That means the TV is on, but the backlight isn't working. Luckily, there's a fix for all of these different issues, though some issues might require a long wait or spending money before the TV is up and running again.