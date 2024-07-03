What Made The 1985 Toyota Corolla GT-S A Simple But Fun Car To Drive

There probably wouldn't be a long line for a chance to drive a fully-stock 1985 Toyota Corolla GT-S if one were present for such shenanigans at a county fair. It's too bad that it was more often someone's first car instead of anyone's dream car, because it's as fun to drive as it is simple. In addition to its sporty style and choice between hatchback and coupe configurations in the U.S., the Corolla GT-S featured Toyota's 16-valve 4A-GE engine and rear-wheel drive in the face of the front-wheel drive onslaught — a combination destined to achieve legendary JDM status.

The front-engine, rear-wheel-drive 1985 Toyota Corolla AE86 is a member of the fifth-generation Corolla that includes the 1984-1987 model years. While a front-wheel drive platform represented a new direction for the Corolla, Toyota offered both drivetrains for the entire generation. That's fortunate for fans of the tire-shredding motorsport known as drifting, because the Toyota Corolla AE86 is one of the best drift cars ever made.