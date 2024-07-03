What Made The 1985 Toyota Corolla GT-S A Simple But Fun Car To Drive
There probably wouldn't be a long line for a chance to drive a fully-stock 1985 Toyota Corolla GT-S if one were present for such shenanigans at a county fair. It's too bad that it was more often someone's first car instead of anyone's dream car, because it's as fun to drive as it is simple. In addition to its sporty style and choice between hatchback and coupe configurations in the U.S., the Corolla GT-S featured Toyota's 16-valve 4A-GE engine and rear-wheel drive in the face of the front-wheel drive onslaught — a combination destined to achieve legendary JDM status.
The front-engine, rear-wheel-drive 1985 Toyota Corolla AE86 is a member of the fifth-generation Corolla that includes the 1984-1987 model years. While a front-wheel drive platform represented a new direction for the Corolla, Toyota offered both drivetrains for the entire generation. That's fortunate for fans of the tire-shredding motorsport known as drifting, because the Toyota Corolla AE86 is one of the best drift cars ever made.
The 4A-GE engine helps make the 1985 Toyota Corolla GT-S fun to drive
Toyota produced the 4A-GE engine from 1983-2000 for use in a number of models bound for the U.S., including the Corolla, Celica, MR2, and a couple of General Motors models. It was a 4A-GE powered AE86 Trueno that Keiichi Tsuchiya — known as "The Drift King" — drove while honing the skills that would eventually lead to his fame.
The first generation 4A-GE inline four-cylinder engine present in the 1985 Toyota Corolla AE86 GT-S weighed 340 pounds with the attached T50 gearbox. While later versions would have five valves allocated to each cylinder, early versions had four each for a total 16 valves actuated by dual overhead cams. The engine's 1.6-liter displacement derives from 81mm diameter cylinder bores and a 77mm crankshaft stroke capable of turning up to its 7,600 rpm redline.
Power output was rated at up to 128 horsepower at 6,600 rpm, and 109 lb-ft of torque at 5,800 rpm. These engines used the Toyota Variable Intake System (TVIS) to improve mid-range torque delivery by only opening one intake valve per cylinder below 4,500 rpm, and unleashing the other intake valve at higher rpm. This power, paired with the 2,200-lb curb weight, made the GT-S AE86 a peppy car without needing massive displacement, unlike other muscle cars in the American market.
Rear wheel drive keeps it simple, but fun
If you've worked on many cars, you know that the engine bay of any transverse mounted front-wheel drive car is crowded. The rear-wheel drive 1985 Toyota Corolla GT-S features a longitudinally mounted four-cylinder engine under the hood, a small T-50 five-speed transmission mounted to rear of the engine, and a single driveshaft attached to the rear differential under the back seat. This lower concentration of powertrain components makes the AE86 Corolla GT-S much simpler to work on when the need arises.
It's also more fun to drive than the front-wheel-drive Corolla because with rear-wheel drive, you can steer with the throttle. Of course, we don't suggest you attempt this anywhere except on a closed course where such things are not frowned upon or punishable by law. It's best to hone your Hooning skills at a local Autocross competition or drifting event. Who's to say you're not next in line for succession to the "Drift King" throne? Maybe all you need is a 1985 Toyota Corolla GT-S and a little practice at a sanctioned event.