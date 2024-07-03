How NASA Fixed Voyager 1 From 15 Billion Miles Away

NASA engineers say they've fixed a problem that had temporarily halted all but basic communications with Voyager 1, the longest-operating spacecraft in history. As a result of their efforts and ingenuity, the probe has returned to transmitting science and engineering data back to Earth.

The successful fix caps a half-year effort that began in November 2023, when the probe stopped returning readable data. The NASA engineering team responsible for the fix ultimately focused their efforts on one of three computers aboard the unmanned spacecraft. That problem computer, known as the flight data system (FDS), wasn't correctly communicating with another part of the probe responsible for sending data through the spacecraft's radio transmitter.

Fixing the issue wasn't as simple as uploading a software update for a smartphone app. The Voyager 1 was launched in 1977, and now the engineers had to work with its half-century old technology.

The team's success extended humanity's furthest mission into space. The Voyager 1 was designed to study magnetic fields and weather as it conducted flybys of Jupiter and Saturn before exiting the heliosphere — a pocket of space created by the Sun containing its magnetic fields and solar winds — in 2012. Voyager 1 is currently over 15 billion miles away from home, with a transmission delay of 22.5 hours each way.

NASA teams had to comb through the Voyager 1 systems documentation to develop a patch, while ensuring they didn't cause any further issues. Here's how they did it.