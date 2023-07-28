NASA Loses Contact With Voyager 2, But The Mission Isn't Over Yet

On August 20th, 1977, the Voyager 2 space probe was launched to explore the depths of the solar system and potentially beyond. As of July 28th, 2023, the Voyager 2 probe has travelled an astonishing 12.4 billion miles away from Earth, according to NASA. Today, the agency has reported that the probe will temporarily halt communications with homebase as the antenna is pointed in the wrong direction by a total of two degrees.

Two degrees may not seem like a lot, but when you are multiple billion miles away, every little bit of accuracy helps to get exploration data back. As a result, Voyager 2 is in what NASA calls a "quiet period" meaning that it cannot receive or send anything. Fortunately, two degrees isn't enough to kill the mission nearly 46 years after it started. NASA scientist have programmed the probe to automatically reset its orientation to point back to Earth. The next reset is scheduled for October 15th. Hopefully then communication will continue.