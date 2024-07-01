4 Classic Cars That Are Surprisingly Fuel Efficient

Classic cars are desirable for their timeless styling, fun-to-drive nature, and pure curb appeal. Corporate Average Fuel Economy Standards didn't appear until a 1975 Congressional mandate, though, so some older models are notoriously gas-thirsty.

Through about that same point, cars were made of heavier metals like steel and iron and were often powered by large V8 engines. For example, the 1964 Pontiac GTO, a true muscle car classic, got a woeful 10.7 miles per gallon of combined fuel economy, according to Automobile Catalog. That same site rates the 1973 Lincoln Continental at a half mile per gallon worse than that, although the Continental outweighed the GTO 5,064 pounds to 3,470 pounds.

Not all classic cars consumed fuel at such a ridiculous pace, though. There are several models dating back decades that deliver an exciting driving experience without requiring you to stop at a gas station every time you back out of your driveway.

[Featured image by TTTNIS via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]