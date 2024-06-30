How To Program Your Spectrum Remote (With And Without TV Codes)

Universal remotes make our lives easier. After all, it seems like every device we buy comes with its own remote, making it next to impossible to know where they all are at any given time. Even if you're an organization guru and have no problems keeping up with them all, knowing which one to use for which device can also become overwhelming. Not to mention, you have to worry about others in your household misplacing them. And therein lies the beauty of the universal remote. Instead of having to keep track of a different remote for each device in our entertainment setup, people can use a universal remote to handle them all.

While some may question whether universal remotes are truly universal, for the most part, they are. From TVs to cable boxes and audio systems, you can control several devices with your Spectrum remote. If you have a Spectrum remote, chances are you've signed up for Spectrum's TV service and need to program it to use it with your TV and other devices. Once you've completed the process, you'll be able to forget about your other remotes and use your Spectrum remote to control most of the devices in your home theater system, including your TV.