Are Wi-Fi Mesh Systems Good For Gaming? Here's What To Know

The online gaming experience can be marred by three things: poor sportsmanship, cheaters, and a subpar Wi-Fi connection. While there's not much you can do about the first two, there are some avenues that can help fix unstable Wi-Fi. Removing the number of devices connected to your home Wi-Fi and increasing your speed through your internet service provider (ISP) are common fixes, but what about a Wi-Fi mesh system?

You may have seen articles touting how a Wi-Fi mesh system can improve the quality of online gaming. They talk about how these mesh systems ensure that every part of your house will receive a signal that is both stable and strong. However, that's not the full picture. The reality is, for many gamers, a wireless mesh system isn't going to do anything of substance. Wi-Fi mesh systems don't fix a signal; they simply expand it, helping you seamlessly distribute your wireless signal to parts of your home it otherwise can't reach.

Whatever you're getting from your ISP, the mesh system will expand it throughout your home, blanketing it to cover any dead zones. Since it doesn't boost a signal, a Wi-Fi mesh system may have virtually no effect on your online gaming experience, unless a Wi-Fi blind spot is your issue.