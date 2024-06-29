Why Do Gamers Wear Gaming Glasses & Do They Really Work?

Video games have been around for decades, but the industry is bigger now than ever before. Practically everyone games in some form or fashion, whether you're playing with friends on consoles, getting competitive on a gaming PC, or checking out the best arcade games on Android. According to the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), 65% of Americans play video games for at least an hour a week, including 62% of adults and 76% of children. With that many gamers, it shouldn't come as a surprise that everyone wants in on the action.

There is plenty of money to be made in the gaming industry, and there certainly isn't a lack of products. Some things, like this laptop bag or top-rated surround sound headsets, can be seen as essential accessories for any gamer. One product that has been a hot topic since its inception is gaming glasses. The video-game-oriented eyewear claims to be the go-to solution for reducing eye strain during those long hours spent gaming, but many people are understandably unconvinced. Do they really work, or are they just the latest product to capitalize on trends and buzzwords?