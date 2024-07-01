How To Use Dark Theme For Google Docs, Sheets & Slides On iPhone And iPad

The saying "Dark mode because light attracts bugs" is common with programmers, but even without such wise words there are several reasons why you should use Dark mode. Whether you're a programmer or not, staring at a screen for hours on end can cause a lot of strain on your eyes and even headaches. The effects can be worse if you're a night owl, and tend to use your device late at night.

Optometrists recommend using Dark mode for your devices to help your eyes adjust more easily between a room with low lighting and your screen. This reduces eye strain and minimizes fatigue. Additionally, Dark mode consumes less battery power. Many devices, including iOS and Android phones, as well as Mac and Windows PCs, offer a built-in Dark mode for this reason.

You do need to use a few workarounds including downloading an extension to use Dark mode on websites such as Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, when using a Mac or PC. Fortunately, while the web client of Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides doesn't offer a built-in Dark theme, the apps do. Here, we'll walk you through how you can enable Dark theme on Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, on your iPhone or iPad.