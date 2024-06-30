5 Discontinued Subaru Models That Deserve A Second Chance

Subaru has been selling cars in America for over 50 years, and, in that time, it's built a reputation for reliability, off-road capability, and rugged vehicles in many different shapes and sizes. High-performance rally cars are a relative constant for Subaru over the years, with a number of iconic racecars throughout its history as well. Over the last five decades, Subaru has come out with some icons on the dirt as well as historically-significant road-going vehicles. And some of those road-going icons are still in production, but many have been discontinued.

Subaru is like most other automakers in the sense that many of its models have come and gone over the years. Even if a model is popular, shifting industry regulations or brand direction could relegate a vehicle to the scrap heap. But not all of the deceased Subaru models deserve to stay dead. There are several discontinued Subaru models that have name recognition, unique design features, and cult followings that could support a comeback. Out of all the Subarus that have come and gone, these five deserve a second chance.