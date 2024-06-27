How To Unblur An Image With Adobe's Free Image Sharpener

So you're on vacation on a nice island. The weather's nice, the sunset is gorgeous, and everything's just picture-perfect. Naturally, you'd want to take photos for the 'gram and as keepsakes, but then the inevitable happens: your images come out blurry. It's either because you set the focus on the wrong subject or the view was just too distracting that you unintentionally shook the camera. Whichever the case may be, you don't have to panic! There's a host of image sharpener tools that can fix the situation with ease, one of which is Adobe Express.

Adobe Express is a free Photoshop alternative accessible on your browser. It comes with a sharpener feature that you can use completely for free and without having to sign up for an account. If you want to recover and unblur your photos, we'll walk you through the quick step-by-step process of how to use Adobe's free image sharpener.