5 Free Ways To Remove An Image Background On Windows 11

Even if you're not a professional photographer or graphic designer, you'll encounter everyday situations where you might need to remove the background from your images. Say you're creating a class presentation and want to add the school logo to the page. If it had a transparent background, it would blend onto the slide more seamlessly. The same goes if you're designing a brochure. Transparent backgrounds for the products make more sense since they would make things look cohesive, as opposed to the images awkwardly standing out with white backgrounds.

When it comes to removing image backgrounds, most folks' immediate thought is to use Photoshop. But although it's an essential app for photographers, not everyone is ready to shell out $22.99 a month just to use it for erasing the background from images. Fortunately, you don't need to spend even a single cent to accomplish that task especially if you're on a Windows desktop. Here are five free ways to remove image backgrounds on Windows 11.