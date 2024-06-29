How To Turn Off Google Chrome's Incognito Mode On An iPhone

Each time you need to search for a sensitive topic or are using Google Chrome on a shared phone or library computer, your first instinct may be to switch right into Incognito Mode. And why wouldn't you? This browsing mode is designed to protect your privacy and security as it prevents Google Chrome from keeping track of your browsing history and information filled out in forms.

Using the Incognito Mode on Android is pretty straightforward. You open a new Incognito tab from the menu and then exit Incognito Mode by simply fully closing Chrome (as in removing it from the recent apps). However, the Incognito Mode on iPhone isn't as intuitive. On iPhone, once you open Chrome in Incognito Mode, it will return to Incognito Mode every time you open the app, and yes, even if you fully close the browser. This can be a bother, especially if you don't want other people to see what you're browsing in private. So how do you turn off Incognito Mode on your iPhone?