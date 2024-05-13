The Little Known Safari Feature Even Google Chrome Can't Do On iPhone

With every new version of iOS comes a slew of useful upgrades that could change the way you do certain tasks on your iPhone. Most of these updates improve upon the functionality of Apple's slate of built-in apps. In the case of Safari, thanks to the latest version of iOS 17, iPhone's mobile browser now lets you create multiple profiles to keep work-related searches separate from your personal ones. It's also more responsive and does a better job of providing more applicable suggestions that match your original query.

Of the many useful and game-changing Safari features you can take advantage of on your iPhone, one was actually first introduced with iOS 15: the ability to create tab groups. On a computer, this feature is incredibly essential for those who use web browsers regularly and need to organize and consolidate the many pages they have open. Not many mobile browsers offer this functionality. Based on testing, tabs can't be added to groups through Google Chrome on iOS.

If you own an iPhone and happen to have a different default web browser assigned, find out why it may be worth reverting to Safari and make using tab groups one of your mobile browsing habits.