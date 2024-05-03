What We Know About When iOS 18 Is Coming Out

If you've heard some of the rumors surrounding iOS 18 — Apple's eventual big update to the software that the iPhone runs on — you might be getting impatient while waiting to download it as soon as you can. Unfortunately, you've still got some time to go, as iOS 18 isn't set to release until next fall, shortly after Apple's expected unveiling of the iPhone 16 in early September. None of this, of course, has been confirmed by Apple, but it's a safe bet considering that iOS upgrades typically release in September, alongside new iPhones.

That may seem like a long wait, but if you're really aching to try some of the new features that iOS 18 will bring, you may not have to wait that long. That's because Apple typically unleashes trial, or beta, versions of iOS in the summers that you can try out for yourself. Because it's a beta, there's always a risk of running into undiscovered bugs and possibly even bricking your phone. The good news is that there are ways to unbrick your bricked iPhone too.

The beta for a new iOS usually releases after Apple's annual WWDC keynote, which this year will take place on June 10.