What To Do If You Get The Google Chrome Is Capturing Your Screen Alert

If you use Google Chrome on your Mac computer, you may have received a notification saying, "Google Chrome is Capturing Your Screen." This alert happens randomly and without the user activating screen recording on their browser. To say this can be disconcerting would be a bit of an understatement. After all, from online banking to sending personal emails, we use our web browsers to transmit a lot of sensitive information that most of us would like to keep private. That's not to say there won't be times when you want to capture your screen. For example, if you're attending a class online, recording your screen on your MacBook can be useful, as it allows you to go back and review information at your own pace. Likewise, gamers often record their screens to share their gameplay with others.

If you've actively enabled screen recording on Google Chrome, obviously, you won't have a problem with it. However, when Chrome starts recording without your consent, that's a big red flag. From Reddit to Google Support, people have reported this problem and questioned why it's happening. Officially, Google hasn't provided any insight into what's going on, but it appears to be a bug or glitch. Still, without confirmation, it's best to treat this as a security breach and turn it off. You can always reactivate screen capture at a later time if you need it.