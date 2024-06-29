Who Bought D&W Diesel & Where Is The Company Headquarters Located?

While some car manufacturers have stopped making diesel engines, this hasn't stopped the demand for diesel. Established in 1976, D&W Diesel is a large distributor and remanufacturer of various diesel engine products. Whether you're looking for a fuel injector, an air compressor, or a turbocharger to boost your engine's performance, there's a product for every diesel user.

From its humble beginnings in a rented garage in Auburn, NY, the company has grown to become a nationwide reputable provider of diesel products, with eight locations across the US, including branches in New York, New Jersey, and Denver. Among D&W Diesel's product catalog, you'll find electric and air starters, pre-built assemblies, and emissions-friendly Diesel Particulate Filters (DPFs). You'll also find a range of compressed air products for powering pneumatic tools as well as high-pressure oil pumps.

There are several things you should know before purchasing a remanufactured engine. Rest assured, if you're buying from a trusted supplier like D&W Diesel, you can expect better quality than buying a used engine. One good sign of D&W Diesel's strong commitment is its ISO 9001:2015 certification, which is a global standard for quality management. If you're curious to discover which company has bought the diesel remanufacturer, read on to discover more about D&W Diesel and where its base is situated.