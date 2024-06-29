Who Bought D&W Diesel & Where Is The Company Headquarters Located?
While some car manufacturers have stopped making diesel engines, this hasn't stopped the demand for diesel. Established in 1976, D&W Diesel is a large distributor and remanufacturer of various diesel engine products. Whether you're looking for a fuel injector, an air compressor, or a turbocharger to boost your engine's performance, there's a product for every diesel user.
From its humble beginnings in a rented garage in Auburn, NY, the company has grown to become a nationwide reputable provider of diesel products, with eight locations across the US, including branches in New York, New Jersey, and Denver. Among D&W Diesel's product catalog, you'll find electric and air starters, pre-built assemblies, and emissions-friendly Diesel Particulate Filters (DPFs). You'll also find a range of compressed air products for powering pneumatic tools as well as high-pressure oil pumps.
There are several things you should know before purchasing a remanufactured engine. Rest assured, if you're buying from a trusted supplier like D&W Diesel, you can expect better quality than buying a used engine. One good sign of D&W Diesel's strong commitment is its ISO 9001:2015 certification, which is a global standard for quality management. If you're curious to discover which company has bought the diesel remanufacturer, read on to discover more about D&W Diesel and where its base is situated.
Who bought D&W Diesel?
In October 2021, D&W Diesel was bought by JASPER — one of the nation's leading remanufacturers of powertrain products. JASPER has an interesting profile and a rich history. The company currently has over $1 billion in revenue and more than 4,300 associate-owners. According to the company, the stock has grown from $2.30 per share to $873.48 per share in 13 years thanks to ESOP — the company's "Employee Stock Ownership Plan."
The ESOP program began in 2010, and it drastically boosted the company's growth. Part of this was the acquisition of other motor brands, including Mac Motors Postal Parts and two diesel companies: Diesel USA Group and D&W Diesel. The decision to start the ESOP was made by CEO Doug Bawel after refusing an offer from a larger company to buy JASPER.
JASPER is the only remanufacturing company to gain three "Remanufacturer of The Year" awards, and it's held together by a network of 51 branches nationwide. Every year, the company produces 65,000 gas engines, 75,000 transmissions, and 6,500 diesel engines. The company also offers a three-year parts and labor warranty.
Where are D&W Diesel's headquarters located?
D&W Diesel's headquarters is located where the company began, in Auburn, New York. The facility is 110,000 square feet wide and houses a range of remanufacturing engine components, tank truck products, and hydraulic equipment. Supplementing its wide product range, D&W Diesel also provides field service for repairs and engine maintenance across many of its branches. Its on-site compressed air service is one example, offering 24/7 field service across upstate New York, the Hudson Valley, New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania.
D&W will analyze your current system for problems and suggest improvements for greater efficiency or repair issues. There's a huge range of brands under DW Diesel's belt, including the likes of Gardner Denver, Bosch, and Garrett, so you can get immediate help with whatever component is faulty. The company has 300 employees nationwide and is on the lookout for new employees as a growing company.