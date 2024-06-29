Who Makes Kawasaki's Performance Oils & What Engines Are They Made For?

For decades, Kawasaki has been heralded by vehicle enthusiasts as a top-tier choice for riders seeking reliability and power above all else. While Kawasaki's array of capable ATVs, jet skis, and side-by-sides have garnered plenty of praise, it's their line of superb motorcycles that the company is most well-known for. Even if Kawasaki didn't start making motorcycles until the early 1960s, there's little denying the impact these mean machines have had on both the brand's reputation and the motorcycle industry as a whole. Whichever route you go down, picking a ride that suits your style isn't the only thing to consider — you'll also want to make sure you have the right oil to power it.

There are plenty of performance oils sold with the Kawasaki name attached to it, but does that mean the company itself is responsible for manufacturing them? In short, yes, Kawasaki is responsible for the creation of its oil. While more general oil brands such as Costco's Kirkland and Amazon Basics are often made by less specific manufacturers, owing to their use in a wide variety of average consumer vehicles, Kawasaki claims to develop its performance oil in an effort to suit the specific needs of their high performing engines. This certainly makes Kawasaki oil come in at a higher price tag due to this perceived value, but it makes for a sensible investment for those who want their engines to perform at their highest capacity.