5 Reasons Your Harley-Davidson Motorcycle May Be Backfiring

Even if you own one of the best Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever made, you're likely to still experience some backfiring from time to time. Backfiring is a loud popping or cracking sound that erupts from a vehicle's exhaust while driving. It's an unsettling noise for everyone around, but especially the vehicle's owner. Like any other vehicle, Harley-Davidson motorcycles are prone to backfiring. It's especially common in older motorcycles that have carburetor engines. Newer bikes use fuel-injection, resulting in fewer instances of backfiring, but it does still happen. As long as riders keep up with maintenance on their Harley, it shouldn't experience excessive backfiring.

Some owners appreciate the sound of their Harley backfiring, and they might not want it fixed. There's such a thing as too much, though. If it's a constant occurrence, then it's probably time to have a mechanic look at it. There are a number of reasons a Harley might backfire, and it's commonly because of the fuel mixture or something isn't right with the exhaust system. However, there are some other causes. If backfiring happens during acceleration, the cause could be different from backfiring during deceleration. Keep reading to see some of the causes of a backfiring Harley-Davidson.