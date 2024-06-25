What Years Did Kawasaki Make The MT1 & KV75, And How Fast Were They?

Known for its compact design and chunky 3.50-8 2PR tires, the Kawasaki MT1 motorcycle was launched in 1971. With its small size and ability to fold in transport, the MT1 was a bike meant to be stored easily in car trunks and go on adventures — almost like an electric bike or scooter way ahead of its time. In 1976, Kawasaki renamed the bike to KV75, a name it carried until its last year of production in 1980.

These were definitely fun-looking bikes that could get people's attention on the road, with different year models coming in eye-catching colors like lime green, cerulean blue, and one called "candy super red." Its small size would have made it a great Kawasaki motorcycle for a new rider. And while Kawasaki no longer produces the MT1 and KV75 motorcycles, you can still find models in the same eccentric colors like the Kawasaki KLX 230.

Although it's rare to see the Kawasaki MT1 and KV75 motorcycles on the road anymore, you may have come across one for sale after being restored and are wondering if they're still worth buying. If things like speed matter to you, here's how fast they can really go.