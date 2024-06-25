What Years Did Kawasaki Make The MT1 & KV75, And How Fast Were They?
Known for its compact design and chunky 3.50-8 2PR tires, the Kawasaki MT1 motorcycle was launched in 1971. With its small size and ability to fold in transport, the MT1 was a bike meant to be stored easily in car trunks and go on adventures — almost like an electric bike or scooter way ahead of its time. In 1976, Kawasaki renamed the bike to KV75, a name it carried until its last year of production in 1980.
These were definitely fun-looking bikes that could get people's attention on the road, with different year models coming in eye-catching colors like lime green, cerulean blue, and one called "candy super red." Its small size would have made it a great Kawasaki motorcycle for a new rider. And while Kawasaki no longer produces the MT1 and KV75 motorcycles, you can still find models in the same eccentric colors like the Kawasaki KLX 230.
Although it's rare to see the Kawasaki MT1 and KV75 motorcycles on the road anymore, you may have come across one for sale after being restored and are wondering if they're still worth buying. If things like speed matter to you, here's how fast they can really go.
How fast were the Kawasaki MT1 and KV75?
These travel bikes run on a two stroke, 75cc single-cylinder engine. Although the official factory claim is that it can run up to 40 mph, MotorbikeCatalog shares that the Kawasaki MT1 and KV75 only get up to 36 mph, accelerating from 0 to 30 mph in 6.7 seconds. The bike produces 4 horsepower at 6,500 rpm.
When it comes to things like top speed, it's important to consider that there are many things that can impact it, especially when it comes to old and discontinued models. You'll need to consider the quality of the road you're riding on, the weight you are carrying, how well-maintained the bike is, and if it is still using original parts. That being said, the Kawasaki MT1 and KV75 were never meant to be Kawasaki's fastest motorcycles out there. If that's what you're looking for, Kawasaki makes plenty of fast motorcycles for seasoned riders that will meet your need for speed.