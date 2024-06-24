What Is The RAM 700, And Can You Get One In The USA?

America's love affair with pickup trucks is a decades-long relationship that only appears to be growing stronger as traditional passenger cars disappear from the lineups of many automotive manufacturers. The Ford F-Series has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States for a remarkable 42 years, with over 700,000 units sold in 2023. As sales of trucks have grown here in the states, so has their overall size, cabin space, and price. The factors, along with a dearth of affordable new cars, left a gap in the market as sales of midsize and compact cars continued their steady decline.

Seizing on the potential sales opportunity, in 2021, Hyundai and Ford introduced smaller unibody pickups in the Santa Cruz and Maverick that offered features that full-size and mid-size pickups are lacking — good fuel economy, great packaging, and functional utility without a turning circle rivaling that of an aircraft carrier. While sales results of the Santa Cruz have been mixed, Ford has had a bona-fide hit on its hands with the Maverick, with sales increasing every year since introduction and demand outstripping availability.

With such strong demand for the Ford Maverick, is there room for another compact pickup truck to compete in the segment? Those in the know might see an opportunity for Stellantis to do just that with the Ram 700, a compact unibody truck sold exclusively in Mexico that has similar dimensions and capabilities to the aforementioned diminutive haulers from Hyundai and Ford.

[Image by RL GNZLZ via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]