Whatever Happened To Christie Brimberry After 'Fast N Loud'?

Every good reality television crew needs a charismatic leader, talented but quirky professionals, out-of-the-box thinkers, and, most importantly, someone who holds it all together and keeps the peace. The latter was always Christie Brimberry on the show Fast N' Loud, who was the office manager of the Gas Monkey Garage. Her responsibilities included keeping tabs on various accounts, scheduling, coordinating purchases, and generating sales.

Brimberry starred in 55 episodes of the popular reality show but then stunned fans with a departure in 2017. Her decision to leave was due to health reasons that turned out to be quite serious. Brimberry received terrible news that she had cancer of the thyroid, which would require a surgical procedure. In light of this revelation, Christie thought it best to focus on her well-being and take a step away from the television cameras. Since then, she has been active on social media and investing more time into her passion for modeling. While Fast N' Loud was canceled for a few reasons, the Gas Monkey Garage crew and Richard Rawlings have continued working on ambitious projects showcased on their popular YouTube channel. Christie Brimberry wasn't the only cast member to depart the show early; here's what happened to Jason Aker from 'Fast N' Loud.'