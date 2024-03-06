Here's What Happened To Jason Aker From 'Fast N' Loud'

It's hardly a surprise that Aker has continued repairing and restoring classic cars since his "Fast N' Loud" tenure ended, if only because that's exactly what he was doing before Richard Rawlings tabbed him to join the Gas Monkey Garage staff. But after leaving Gas Monkey behind, Aker spent some time with Arizona's famed Barrett-Jackson Auction Company, heading up operations for their restoration division in hopes of better understanding the market for high-end restorations. Armed with a new understanding of said market, he returned to the Dallas-Fort Worth area and partnered with Texas-based PGA golf pro and classic car enthusiast Tommy Obrien Jr. to open Four on the Floor garage.

Aker has long been renowned in the automobile restoration game for his work on classic Mustangs produced as part of Ford's late-60s partnership with legendary designer Carroll Shelby. Known as much for their sleek looks as their high-powered engines, classic Shelbys are among the most sought-after Mustangs for the muscle car set. While he is open to working on classic cars of all makes and models, Shelby Mustangs are a particular area of expertise, so Four on the Floor focuses largely on restoring and customizing those vehicles.

Even with his prime-time television days now well in the past, Aker's reputation in the world of automobile restoration is only getting stronger. But it's safe to say his profile-raising stint on "Fast N' Loud" helped put him on the path to joining the restoration superstars.