3 Common Issues With Xumo TV, And What You Can Do To Fix Them

Xumo, comes in the form of an application, a streaming box that can connect to your television, and a platform built into some smart TVs, like the Pioneer Smart Xumo, one of the best 4K TV deals for 2024. The Xumo Play app could be compared closely with PlutoTV, another popular free streaming service. The Xumo Stream Box looks to tap into the same market as Roku, or Amazon Fire TV, with free channels and the must-have streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Every streaming platform experiences problems, however not every issue can be blamed on the application itself. For example, one user couldn't access the full channel lineup due to a recent update on their Vizio television, making content on Xumo unsupported.

Many have complained of playback issues like a frozen screen, excessive buffering while using the application, and issues connecting wirelessly to the internet. For a smooth experience, 40 to 100Mbps download speed is ideal to stream standard definition video, with higher resolutions requiring much faster speeds. There are also reports users can't pause or rewind, with Xumo channels, although the application isn't designed to work like a DVR. Most of these issues can be solved by restarting the application, verifying there is an internet connection, or checking for a software update for your Xumo smart TV. Let's take a closer look at these reported problems and ways to troubleshoot them.