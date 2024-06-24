The Rise And Fall Of The Military's Flying Platforms

Zimmerman's first attempt was "Flying Shoes." Essentially it was a single-pilot platform with small drone engines that were mounted vertically on the sides. The pilot controlled the vehicle by leaning his weight against a pole that was mounted to the craft. After not being able to solve its stability issues, the work was made available for others to try.

Three companies stepped up, inclduing de Lackner, Bensen, and Hiller. The de Lackner company came up with the DH-4 Aerocycle in January 1955 which consisted of a pilot standing on top of large, exposed rotors with nothing to protect him should he fall into the rotors. Needless to say, it didn't take off. The Bensen design, the B-10 Propcopter, did not fare much better. Its construct consisted of a frame with front and rear-mounted 4-foot props that were powered by 72 HP engines. Like the others, it was difficult to control and after its 1959 flight, no further development was taken.

The Hiller company had some success. Its first version was the Model 1031, was completed in September 1954. The Hiller model enjoyed greater stability than the others, but its upward pitching motion restricted its speed to only 16 mph, which then made it extremely difficult to control in strong winds. Seeking to address the platforms deficits, the Hiller team developed an enhanced version that led to the Model 1031-A-1. The new version took its first flight on November 20, 1957, but its weight caused instability issues, but after installing a gyro-stabilization system, a soldier could ride the platform, aim at a target and hit it. Unfortunately, it experienced oscillations in forward flight. A contract by the Army for upgraded models led to the bigger VZ-1E model in the late 1950s, but it too suffered from control and stability.