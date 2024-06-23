What Was The Last Year For The Harley-Davidson Factory Sidecar?
Harley-Davidson's history has long been tied with the United States military. In World War II, for example, it produced one of the most iconic military motorcycles to date, the Harley-Davidson WLA. In 1916, several of its motorcycles and their sidecars were also used as vehicles to transport machine guns during the Mexican Excursion. It's one of the many little known facts about Harley-Davidson: The iconic brand is credited with providing the army with 20,000 motorcycles that played a role in both saving lives and delivering soldiers to critical areas in the battlefield during World War I.
However, all good things come to an end, especially when better things have already arrived and the sales numbers just aren't hitting anymore. In 2011, Harley-Davidson retired the sidecar from its commercial sales for good. Although it's unlikely you'll find one on the road anymore, Harley-Davidson does still service those that are out there and provides replacement parts for those that need it.
What did Harley-Davidson replace the sidecar with?
While the sidecar is no longer as popular as it used to be, Harley-Davidson's Tri Glide model took up its mantle. Although it doesn't have the same iconic look, the Tri Glide fulfilled a similar need for cargo space and offered a more comfortable seating option. And the good news? You can get the latest version, the 2024 Tri Glide Ultra, for $37,999 today. If you're curious about it, you can check out our deep-dive into what makes the 2024 Tri Glide Ultra so special.
However, if you do want to get your hands on the old school sidecars, you can also check out Ural. At the time of this writing, Ural listed six different sidecar models, as well as a slew of accessories such as jerry cans, mud guards, and luggage racks. Alternatively, you can also get a sidecar from Royal Enfield, which offers a lot of options with vintage vibes. That being said, if you really want to see the Harley-Davidson sidecar in action, you might be able to spot the ones used by the Secret Service when the presidential motorcade rolls by.