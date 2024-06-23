What Was The Last Year For The Harley-Davidson Factory Sidecar?

Harley-Davidson's history has long been tied with the United States military. In World War II, for example, it produced one of the most iconic military motorcycles to date, the Harley-Davidson WLA. In 1916, several of its motorcycles and their sidecars were also used as vehicles to transport machine guns during the Mexican Excursion. It's one of the many little known facts about Harley-Davidson: The iconic brand is credited with providing the army with 20,000 motorcycles that played a role in both saving lives and delivering soldiers to critical areas in the battlefield during World War I.

However, all good things come to an end, especially when better things have already arrived and the sales numbers just aren't hitting anymore. In 2011, Harley-Davidson retired the sidecar from its commercial sales for good. Although it's unlikely you'll find one on the road anymore, Harley-Davidson does still service those that are out there and provides replacement parts for those that need it.