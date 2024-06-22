How Old Is The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G And Is It Still A Good Phone Worth Buying?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even if you're not much of a consumer tech enthusiast yourself, you'll notice that every year, major mobile brands release a brand new flagship phone. Most of the time, a big operating system (OS) update goes with it too. However, even with impressive hardware and software upgrades, not everyone is lured into buying these hot-off-the-presses gadgets. Perhaps they have a strict budget when it comes to phones or prefer more basic devices without the overwhelming bells and whistles.

If you're also not a fan of getting the latest phones and are now on the hunt for something that has a great value for money, then the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G might be on your radar. It was released in October 2020 at $699.99, and now, four years later, it's still on the market for $599.99. Compared to the S20 Ultra with a 6.9-inch screen, The S20 FE 5G is smaller at 6.5 inches, but it still comes packed with a decent 12 MP wide camera, Super AMOLED 120 Hz display, 4K@60 fps support, and 4500 mAh battery.

But with how fast paced technology is evolving, mobile devices go out of date in a blink of an eye; one day it's a state-of-the-art gadget, and then it's obsolete the next. So, the question is, is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G still worth it in 2024?