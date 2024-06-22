How Old Is The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G And Is It Still A Good Phone Worth Buying?
Even if you're not much of a consumer tech enthusiast yourself, you'll notice that every year, major mobile brands release a brand new flagship phone. Most of the time, a big operating system (OS) update goes with it too. However, even with impressive hardware and software upgrades, not everyone is lured into buying these hot-off-the-presses gadgets. Perhaps they have a strict budget when it comes to phones or prefer more basic devices without the overwhelming bells and whistles.
If you're also not a fan of getting the latest phones and are now on the hunt for something that has a great value for money, then the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G might be on your radar. It was released in October 2020 at $699.99, and now, four years later, it's still on the market for $599.99. Compared to the S20 Ultra with a 6.9-inch screen, The S20 FE 5G is smaller at 6.5 inches, but it still comes packed with a decent 12 MP wide camera, Super AMOLED 120 Hz display, 4K@60 fps support, and 4500 mAh battery.
But with how fast paced technology is evolving, mobile devices go out of date in a blink of an eye; one day it's a state-of-the-art gadget, and then it's obsolete the next. So, the question is, is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G still worth it in 2024?
Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G brand new?
Although part of Samsung's 2020 flagship lineup, the S20 FE 5G is too old now to be worth buying brand new, especially for the expensive price tag offered by Samsung or some random prepaid carrier/MVNO. It's on sale at Walmart for less than half the price, though, but even then, it's wise to consider more recent phones at that price range. The number one reason to skip buying a brand new S20 FE 5G is it that from a software perspective, it's essentially at the end of its life.
Samsung only committed to three Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the S20 FE 5G, along with the rest of the S20 series. Android OS upgrades are exactly that — they upgrade your phone to a shiny new operating system version, equipped with modern features you can't find on older releases. The security updates, on the other hand, are more frequent software updates developed for two purposes: boost the security and fix any bugs. What happens when you don't update your Android phone with OS upgrades and security updates? Your device won't be in its tip-top shape (read: stable and safe from vulnerabilities), and your user experience will likely be affected.
The risky part of buying the S20 FE 5G is that its software support is ending. Since it came with Android 10, Android 13 is its final OS upgrade (already received in late 2022). That said, you can no longer expect to get Android 14 or Android 15 (which is still in development). In terms of the security updates, Samsung still supports the S20 FE 5G as of this writing. However, that will likely end this year when the device's promised four-year security update is up.
How about a used Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G?
Buying a used phone, especially one that's been in the market for quite a while now, is generally fine. It's especially true for instances when you're looking for a backup phone; a dedicated device for gaming, playing music, and what have you; and a unit to hand down to your kid. While already four years old, the S20 FE 5G has some impressive specs you can still rely on. For starters, it includes a 4,500mAh battery that will likely last you a full day. Then, there's its Super AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080 resolution, perfect for streaming your favorite movies and shows. The front camera is also pretty premium at 32 megapixels, so you can get solid selfies with your family and friends. For the back cameras, you have a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera, plus a 30x zoom and 4K@60fps support, enough to deliver some great stills and videos.
However, when checking out second-hand S20 FE 5G options, it's worth noting that there are differences between used and refurbished units. Used phones are those you buy directly from an individual seller. They typically come as is, so you can expect to find units with defects like dents, a worn-out battery, and a cracked screen.
On the other hand, refurbished phones are also second-hand units, but they've been fixed and thoroughly tested to ensure you get a functional device. Although Samsung sells certified refurbished phones, the listings only include Galaxy S23, S22, and S21 series. There are always third-party sites you can turn to, though, such as Walmart which offers like-new units with free returns for 90 days. You can get a refurbished S20 FE 5G here for as low as $150.