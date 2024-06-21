Why One Expert Thinks Ford And GM Will Be The Most Exciting Automakers In 2024

Automakers are constantly working to push the bar forward. Dr. Laine Mears, the Automotive Manufacturing Chair at Clemson University believes Ford and General Motors are the two companies to keep an eye on, and it's because of the two paths he sees them going down.

With the electric vehicle trend growing, automakers are beginning to put more of an emphasis on producing EVs, but Ford isn't pushing it as hard. In early 2024, Ford announced it was cutting back production of the F-150 Lightning due to less-than-expected demand. Ford looks to be focused more on hybrid engines.

Meanwhile, GM is pushing EVs. "GM is continuing to put heavy emphasis on EVs as a major part of its portfolio, with hybrids as a stepping stone (which I think is a smart

strategy)," he wrote. "Ford leans more toward a long-term play on hybrids, keeping them as a major part of their offerings rather than a transitional technology."

GM has plans to have an entirely electric light-duty fleet by 2035, so even though the company has also put an emphasis on plug-in hybrids, it is acting more of a stepping stone to the forward as Mears says. GM in particular has had trouble selling its electric offerings as the Ultium platform has not proven to be a big needle mover as of yet.