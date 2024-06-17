2024 Nissan Z Heritage Edition Lets You Make A Statement At A Hefty Price

Nissan has unveiled the newest member of the Z lineup, the Heritage Edition. The Nissan Z has been around in some capacity since 1969 and this specific model pays tribute to one of the most recognizable Z cars, the Datsun 240Z, according to a press release. On the outside, the Z Heritage is adorned in retro late-60s colors that very much call to mind the Datsuns of yesteryear. The matte-black decals and black wheels finish out the look.

Nissan

Under the hood, the Z Heritage Edition is very much current, with the 400-horsepower twin-turbo V6 from the standard Z car and your choice of either a 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic. Nissan definitely seems to be listening to the fans with the inclusion of the manual transmission. Other mechanical bits include a limited-slip differential that will allow you to do burnouts to your hearts content or race the life out of it. Stopping is accomplished by Nissan's Performance brakes.