2024 Nissan Z Heritage Edition Lets You Make A Statement At A Hefty Price
Nissan has unveiled the newest member of the Z lineup, the Heritage Edition. The Nissan Z has been around in some capacity since 1969 and this specific model pays tribute to one of the most recognizable Z cars, the Datsun 240Z, according to a press release. On the outside, the Z Heritage is adorned in retro late-60s colors that very much call to mind the Datsuns of yesteryear. The matte-black decals and black wheels finish out the look.
Under the hood, the Z Heritage Edition is very much current, with the 400-horsepower twin-turbo V6 from the standard Z car and your choice of either a 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic. Nissan definitely seems to be listening to the fans with the inclusion of the manual transmission. Other mechanical bits include a limited-slip differential that will allow you to do burnouts to your hearts content or race the life out of it. Stopping is accomplished by Nissan's Performance brakes.
The price of nostalgia
A 400-horsepower bright orange Z car is all well and good. No one is going to argue that it isn't a deeply cool car. However, is the price justified? The Nissan Z Heritage Edition will set you back an eye-watering $59,135. Compare that to the base model Z's $42,970 or the Performance Z's $52,970, and the price seems outright steep. The Nissan Z NISMO, which offers 20 more horsepower and track specific upgrades isn't cheap either, with a base price of $65,750, but at least it has measurable performance gains through more horsepower.
Contrary to popular belief, loud paint schemes don't make you go faster. However, if that doesn't bother you and you can fork over the cash, the Nissan Z Heritage Edition goes on sale this summer. Nissan hasn't given any specific production numbers for this specific edition, but it likely won't be around long. It's certainly the most unique Z car offered, and almost the most expensive.