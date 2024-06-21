How To Sync A Roku Remote That Doesn't Have A Pairing Button

There are steps to take to reestablish that connection, but first, look for visible damage to the IR sensor. This sensor is located at the top of the remote and looks like a glass dome. If the sensor is intact, then it's likely an issue with the line of sight, meaning an object or maybe a buildup of dust is blocking the infrared. Is your remote sensor clean and free of gunk or grime? You can also verify if the IR is working by using your phone's front-facing camera to visibly see the infrared light.

Next, check the device you're trying to "sync" with. Ensure it is plugged in and has no signs of visible damage. Since an IR Roku remote works via line of sight, it must be able to "see" the device you're trying to control. If it's hidden behind a TV or other media device, the IR light won't penetrate the obstruction. You could also be too far away from the device. The best way to test this is by approaching the device with the remote, moving at small intervals, and hitting the Power button to see if it responds.

If you get real close with no response, then it's likely that either the device or the remote is broken. Unlike RF remotes, there's no other signal or unseen obstruction that can interfere with the connection, so if direct line of sight and close proximity doesn't fix the issue, there's a defect to fix.