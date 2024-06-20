What Does Kawasaki's 'KRT Edition' Mean And How Is It Different From The Ninja 400?

Comparing the two Ninja 400 trims, at first glance it appears the Ninja 400 KRT Edition's only difference is its color scheme and graphics inspired by the Kawasaki Racing Team (thus the KRT designation). According to Kawasaki's online Build and Price tool, the Ninja 400 KRT Edition is only available in the Ebony over Lime Green color scheme associated with Kawasaki racing bikes.

Like the standard Kawasaki Ninja 400, the KRT Edition is available with conventional or ABS braking systems. Since both versions feature the same specs for the engine, drivetrain, brakes, and dimensions, is the KRT Edition simply another color option for the standard Ninja 400? After taking a deep dive into Kawasaki's specifications, there is one other difference.

Besides color options, the difference between the standard Kawasaki Ninja 400 and the Ninja 400 KRT Edition is the rear tire size. According to Kawasaki, the KRT Edition Ninja 400 uses a 150/60-17 rear tire compared to the 150/70-17 on the base model. While that might not appear to be a significant difference, the KRT Edition tire is over an inch smaller in diameter, a difference of 4.7 percent. On the road, that means the smaller diameter tire has to make an additional 39 revolutions per mile.

The most logical reason for Kawasaki opting for the smaller diameter tire on its racing-inspired Ninja 400 KRT Edition is for the effect it has on the gear ratio. Using a smaller tire is a simple method for achieving a lower gear ratio, giving the bike more low-end power without changing the transmission or sprockets.