How To Regain Access To Your iPad Without A Passcode

Nowadays, our devices are more secure than ever, with everything from fingerprint and facial recognition to advanced location features that help you find your lost device with ease. For many, however, few security methods quite match the tried and true technique of setting up a solid passcode. While this is usually an effective way to keep unauthorized users at bay, passcodes can also have a potential reverse effect by keeping you locked out of your device too, when said passcode is forgotten.

This is certainly no exception with iPads. Given the plethora of passwords and passcodes we use throughout our day, it can become easy to misinterpret or even straight up forget the particular arrangement of numbers needed to open up your iPad. Put in the wrong passcode enough times on your iPad and it will deny you access for minutes, or even hours, depending on the amount of times that the incorrect passcode was typed in. After so many tries, it's easy to feel defeated and frustrated by the sudden lack of functionality from your extremely expensive device.

Thankfully, this isn't a dilemma worth raising your blood pressure. There are, in fact, quite a few ways to access your locked iPad, even if you can't recall your passcode to save your life. While these methods often require clearing your device of all its data, you'll nevertheless succeed at unlocking it. Here are some commonly used methods to regain iPad access without a passcode.