How To Regain Access To Your iPad Without A Passcode
Nowadays, our devices are more secure than ever, with everything from fingerprint and facial recognition to advanced location features that help you find your lost device with ease. For many, however, few security methods quite match the tried and true technique of setting up a solid passcode. While this is usually an effective way to keep unauthorized users at bay, passcodes can also have a potential reverse effect by keeping you locked out of your device too, when said passcode is forgotten.
This is certainly no exception with iPads. Given the plethora of passwords and passcodes we use throughout our day, it can become easy to misinterpret or even straight up forget the particular arrangement of numbers needed to open up your iPad. Put in the wrong passcode enough times on your iPad and it will deny you access for minutes, or even hours, depending on the amount of times that the incorrect passcode was typed in. After so many tries, it's easy to feel defeated and frustrated by the sudden lack of functionality from your extremely expensive device.
Thankfully, this isn't a dilemma worth raising your blood pressure. There are, in fact, quite a few ways to access your locked iPad, even if you can't recall your passcode to save your life. While these methods often require clearing your device of all its data, you'll nevertheless succeed at unlocking it. Here are some commonly used methods to regain iPad access without a passcode.
Regaining iPad access without computer
Certain Apple users can regain access to their locked iPad without the aid of any additional device. Often called the Erase iPad method, this technique requires that your device runs on iPadOS 15.2 or later. Additionally, you're going to want to make sure that it is connected to the internet and that you know your Apple ID password, which it might be a good idea to change if you haven't recently. With all that said, here's how to go about the process:
- Enter the wrong passcode several times until the screen says either "iPad Unavailable" or "Security Lockout."
- At the bottom of the screen, an option will be presented that reads "Erase iPad." Press this.
- A confirmation screen will come up saying "Erase All Content and Settings." Once again, you'll click "Erase iPad."
- Enter your Apple ID password and press "Erase iPad" one more time.
Your device will restart after a few minutes and from there you can choose to either start the iPad anew or restore data stored in your iCloud. Of course, if you haven't been backing up your items in iCloud already, then you're unlikely to get your iPad back to its original state unless you stored your data elsewhere. If the Erase iPad method won't work for your device, you can still regain access with a bit of outside help.
Regaining iPad access with computer
As stated earlier, you can only regain access to your iPad without the need of a computer if your tablet runs on iPadOS 15.2 or later. For those with older devices, you'll need to utilize a computer to get the job done. Either a Mac or PC will work for this purpose, so long as you have a USB cable to connect to your iPad. Once again, this will require a full memory and data sweep of your device.
Here's how to get back into your locked iPad using a computer:
- Fully power off your iPad.
- If using a Mac, open either iTunes or a Finder window. If using a PC, open iTunes or the Apple Devices app.
- Use the USB cable to connect your iPad to the computer.
- Turn your iPad back on and keep holding the button until the recovery mode screen comes up. If you see the passcode screen come up instead, you'll have to start again.
- In the Finder, iTunes, or Apple Devices folder, find your iPad.
- Select the iPad and choose "Restore."
Your iPad might exit the recovery mode depending on how long the download takes. If this happens, allow the download to complete before turning your iPad off and restarting the process.
Regaining iPad access with Find My iPad
One common and innovative feature in Apple devices is the Find My capability. While it is more widely known for helping find lost devices in a wide array of settings, it can also be used to access your tablet in case you forget the passcode. This is another technique that needs an additional device in order to work, although you can use another mobile device since no USB cord is required. Similarly, if your iPad doesn't have Find My device enabled and isn't connected to the internet, this won't work.
Here's how to regain access to your iPad using Find My iPad:
- Go to the iCloud website and log in using your Apple ID.
- Select the "Find My" icon.
- Open the "All Devices" drop down menu and select your iPad.
- Click the "Erase iPad" option.
- Another window will appear asking for confirmation. Click "Erase."
Once more, after the process is complete you can choose between resetting your iPad entirely or restoring it from your most recent backup. So, if you are a first-time iPad or iPhone user who still hasn't enabled Find My on your device, use this as your sign to finally do so.