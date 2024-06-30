4 Of The Most Powerful Engines Ever Built By Studebaker

Studebaker was founded in 1852, starting off as a builder of wagons and wheelbarrows for Americans moving West in search of gold. By 1919, Studebaker had gone all-in on the internal combustion engine, replacing its line of horse-drawn vehicles with a six-cylinder powered truck. Things were going well for Studebaker when the stock market crashed in 1929, but the Great Depression led to a 1933 bankruptcy and restructuring. Studebaker had recovered by the early 1940s, but shifted to production of military trucks and engines for the indomitable B-17 "Flying Fortress" bomber during World War II.

It was the first American automaker to come out with a new model after the war; the 1947 Starlight. Studebaker's first V8 engine came in 1951, and it celebrated its centennial the next year by providing the pace car for the Indianapolis 500. Studebaker unveiled the Avanti at the 1962 New York Auto Show, and the supercharged version of that car later set more than two dozen speed records, including the one for fastest production car in 1963. Studebaker only survived until 1966, but here are a few of the most powerful engines it produced over its 114 years.