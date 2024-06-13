The LG Smart Refrigerator That Only Costco Shoppers Can Save $900 On Right Now
A refrigerator is one of the most important appliances any proper home can have. Everyone needs a place to safely store perishable foods, or else you'd never be able to eat fresh fruits or vegetables, and if it can have the latest in high-tech features, all the better. Unfortunately, since a good fridge is such an important appliance, it might be hard to get any wiggle room on a top-shelf model. A full-sized fridge could set you back a couple of thousand in the best case scenario.
If you happen to have a Costco membership for hunting deals on appliances, you can purchase a brand new LG smart refrigerator for a cool $1,499.99, pun intended. This particular model of refrigerator normally goes for $2,399.99 at other major retailers like Best Buy, which means shopping at Costco would score you savings of $900. The only catch is that this price is only valid through June 16, 2024, and it's only available online. If you're interested, you'll want to place an order sooner rather than later.
The LG fridge has three doors with smart cooling and notifications
The LG smart fridge measures in at 38" x 73" x 39", a large-and-in-charge addition to any home kitchen. The two top doors are French-styled, with both opening to reveal a single large cooling compartment. This compartment has a hefty 28 cubic feet of space, segmented between four split shelves, as well as bins in both doors for storing small bottles and containers. One particularly nifty feature is the Slim SpacePlus ice storage system for the frontal ice and water dispenser, which is hidden behind the shelves of the left door. This gives you plenty of space to load up ice without limiting your ability to store things in the door.
The freezer bin below the main compartment has a Smart Pull handle, opening up to the bin's full storage capacity with just a light tug. Both the freezer and the main compartment are cooled by an internal smart cooling system, which monitors the internal temperatures of both compartments to keep them at an optimal chill. Speaking of smart features on home appliances, this fridge is equipped with LG's proprietary ThinQ Care technology, which allows the fridge's systems to sync up with an associated app on your smartphone. Through this app, the fridge can send you maintenance alerts such as when it's time to replace the water filter, or reminders if you've left the door open.