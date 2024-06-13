The LG Smart Refrigerator That Only Costco Shoppers Can Save $900 On Right Now

A refrigerator is one of the most important appliances any proper home can have. Everyone needs a place to safely store perishable foods, or else you'd never be able to eat fresh fruits or vegetables, and if it can have the latest in high-tech features, all the better. Unfortunately, since a good fridge is such an important appliance, it might be hard to get any wiggle room on a top-shelf model. A full-sized fridge could set you back a couple of thousand in the best case scenario.

If you happen to have a Costco membership for hunting deals on appliances, you can purchase a brand new LG smart refrigerator for a cool $1,499.99, pun intended. This particular model of refrigerator normally goes for $2,399.99 at other major retailers like Best Buy, which means shopping at Costco would score you savings of $900. The only catch is that this price is only valid through June 16, 2024, and it's only available online. If you're interested, you'll want to place an order sooner rather than later.