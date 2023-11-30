3 Of The Top-Rated Smart Home Products You Can Get At Costco
While home electronics may not be the main reason you visit your local Costco wholesale warehouse, you'd be remiss not to at least take a look around the department. Costco stocks a surprisingly diverse array of tech and appliances, more so if you check out its online catalog, and with competitive pricing for those with Costco memberships. While you do need a membership to take advantage of these deals, if you have one, then you could get a better price on products that might be available at other retailers. If you don't have a membership, then this might just convince you to sign up.
If, for example, you were in the market for some smart home solutions like smart thermostats, security cameras, or utility controllers, you could find them online or in-person at Costco. Don't just take our word for it, though — check out these smart home products that have been recommended by hundreds of Costco shoppers.
Google Nest Learning Thermostat with Nest Temperature Sensor
One of the easiest ways to conserve energy in your home is to be a little more careful with your usage of the thermostat. By adjusting the sitting temperature in your home's most-used rooms, you can conserve energy normally spent on heating and air conditioning. Doing all of that yourself takes some guesswork, though, not to mention getting up to adjust the thermostat whenever the temperature shifts. Instead of that, just let a sensor handle it.
The Google Nest Learning Thermostat allows you to set up an automatic schedule of temperature adjustments using either the included remote or the companion mobile app. Just set your preferred temperatures, and the device will remember them, adjusting itself on the fly throughout the day. The included Nest Temperature Sensor allows you to custom-tailor the temperature in a particular room, whether you're home or not.
Reviewers for the Google Nest Learning Thermostat have praised its ease of installation, requiring only around 30 minutes for both set-up and programming. One reviewer noted that, in addition to temperatures, the device is also good for monitoring humidity and adjusting itself to keep it in check.
Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller
A home sprinkler system is a good investment if you have a large yard that needs regular tending, as well as a home garden teeming with diverse plant life. The real problem with an analog sprinkler system is that they're not very customizable; you can set it on a timer, but the sprinklers will just indiscriminately spray everywhere until you say stop. It's time to bring home lawn care into the digital age.
The Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller can be installed into any existing home sprinkler setup to give you a much greater degree of control over the whole thing. Using the companion Rachio app, you can break up your system into dedicated sectors, setting different schedules and water usages depending on the needs of your lawn and garden. Plus, the built-in Weather Intelligence system monitors active weather reports for incoming rain and wind and adjusts its water output accordingly, and it's meant to save you bundles in water bills.
Reviewers of the Rachio 3 controller are pleased with the finer control that comes with a digital system, not to mention the convenience of not needing to go all the way to the garage to make adjustments. One reviewer appreciated the weather-based schedule adjustments, which automatically delay activation when it's been raining a lot to save water.
Ring Security Floodlight Cam Wired Pro with Stick Up Cam Battery
The prevalence of wireless security cameras have made it easier than ever to keep a watchful eye over the things that matter to you. Thanks to modern security systems, you can stick a camera pretty much anywhere on your home and monitor the feed from the comfort of your computer or smartphone. If you're interested in getting into the security scene, Costco has a convenient option to start with.
The Ring Security Floodlight Cam can be conveniently wired to your front door garage, backyard, or anywhere else you need both an extra view and some illumination. Using the Ring app, you can receive immediate motion warnings whenever something catches the camera's eye in the night, as well as a 1080p HD video feed for a clear view. As an added bonus, the Floodlight Cam comes bundled with a Ring Stick Up Cam that can be attached anywhere inside or outside your home to get those same viewing benefits.
Reviewers of this Ring Security bundle have praised the wide coverage of the included cameras, with one reviewer noting that they were able to get a clear view of the entire street in front of their garage. The floodlights are no slouches either, with reviewers complimenting their bright LED illumination aiding the cameras.