3 Of The Top-Rated Smart Home Products You Can Get At Costco

One of the easiest ways to conserve energy in your home is to be a little more careful with your usage of the thermostat. By adjusting the sitting temperature in your home's most-used rooms, you can conserve energy normally spent on heating and air conditioning. Doing all of that yourself takes some guesswork, though, not to mention getting up to adjust the thermostat whenever the temperature shifts. Instead of that, just let a sensor handle it.

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat allows you to set up an automatic schedule of temperature adjustments using either the included remote or the companion mobile app. Just set your preferred temperatures, and the device will remember them, adjusting itself on the fly throughout the day. The included Nest Temperature Sensor allows you to custom-tailor the temperature in a particular room, whether you're home or not.

Reviewers for the Google Nest Learning Thermostat have praised its ease of installation, requiring only around 30 minutes for both set-up and programming. One reviewer noted that, in addition to temperatures, the device is also good for monitoring humidity and adjusting itself to keep it in check.