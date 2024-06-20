Here's How Much Horsepower An Aprilia Tuono V4 Motorcycle Has (And Its Top Speed)

The two Tuono V4 motorcycles are largely the same, but one prioritizes comfort while the other focuses on the track. The cheaper of the pair is the base Tuono V4 1100 with an MSRP of $16,199, while the more expensive Factory version will cost you $19,599. The Factory model is better suited for the race track thanks to minor changes like the electronic suspension that automatically adapts to differing conditions like braking hard or making sharp turns.

RevZilla's first ride of the two 2021 models of the bikes notes the base model is the more comfortable of the two, so if that's what you value in your ride, it's the easy pick. Despite having the same weight and seat height, comfort comes in the form of small adjustments like taller handlebars, a taller windscreen, and a comfortable passenger seat.

Tuono promises both options are fast, but the base model is the best pick for both short trips and long rides. Keep in mind that both bikes can be used for trips, but if you don't plan on hitting a track, you can save yourself a few thousand dollars and get something that's close enough in performance that the average rider might not even notice what's missing. It's also the better pick if you ever plan on taking a passenger along for the ride.