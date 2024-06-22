How To Reset A Mazda Infotainment Screen

As much as technology has made our lives better, there's no escaping the fact that, from time to time, it can cause problems too. Unfortunately, your Mazda infotainment system isn't immune to the occasional glitch. If you ever experience the navigation screen freezing, going black, or being unable to pair your smartphone to stream songs on Apple Music or Spotify, you know what that's like. While having this happen is certainly frustrating, you might find some comfort in knowing that your infotainment system isn't the only one causing problems. According to Consumer Reports, infotainment systems rack up frequent complaints on their reliability surveys.

Software glitches, outdated firmware, and hardware failures can all cause the infotainment system to stop working properly. When that happens, you want to get to the bottom of the problem as soon as possible so you can continue enjoying all the conveniences that it has to offer. The good news is that resetting your infotainment system will usually solve any issues you're having.