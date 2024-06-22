Why The Leclerc Main Battle Tank Is One Of The Most Expensive In The World

Most nations with armies have tanks, and France is no exception. French tanks have rolled across the battlefields of Europe for decades, and the most recent addition to those ranks is the Leclerc Main Battle Tank, having replaced the AMX-30. The Leclerc is a third-generation French tank that operates in France and several other nations, including Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

The Leclerc has a lot going for it, which makes it decisive on the battlefield, but its most intriguing aspect is cost. The Leclerc is one of the most expensive tanks in the world, costing approximately $17.3 million per unit as of 2022. That may not sound like much, given how much military hardware costs, but for a tank, it's steep.

For comparison, the U.S. military's M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank costs around $10 million, depending on the configuration, training, and sustainment costs. That's a big difference, and you can almost purchase two M1s for a single Leclerc. There are several reasons why the Leclerc is one of the most expensive tanks ever built, including a modernization program, a bribery scheme surrounding its sale to the UAE, and the limited number of tanks France produced.