The U.S. Army Nearly Fielded This Incredibly Unsafe Aerocycle

The United States military has a lot of incredible toys at its disposal due to decades of procurements, testing, refining, and manufacturing. You don't get to fly an F-35 or pilot an M1A2 without going through a lot of steps. It takes a lot of time, money, and effort to put a new vehicle or weapon system into the inventory, and what ultimately does succeed is vastly outnumbered by what doesn't.

For decades, the military has tested and worked on a variety of concepts that never came to fruition. While this could be anything from a canceled self-propelled howitzer like the XM2001 Crusader to a new type of weapon like the Advanced Combat Rifle, there were usually good reasons for keeping those concepts from being fully realized and put into production. One of the strangest and most dangerous examples that falls into this category was the concept vehicle known as the HZ-1 Aerocycle.

New methods of flying troops into an area and inserting them into combat have been developed numerous times over the years, with parachute and air assault equipment usually dominating the battlespace. The Aerocycle was a different approach to achieving this sort of goal. While working prototypes of the Aerocycle proved the technology to be technically possible, it was fortunately not fielded, likely saving soldiers from untimely deaths caused by their own vehicles.