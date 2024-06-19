How Quick Is The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 And What's Its Top Speed?
Husqvarna has dipped its feet across a variety of industries throughout its centuries of operations. While the Swedish company is popular for its powerful power tools and gardening equipment, Husqvarna's origins began with hydropower facilities and weapons manufacturing. After a short period of being owned by BMW in 2007, it is currently being run by Pierer Mobility, a German holdings company that also handles other motorcycle brands, such as KTM, GASGAS, and MV Agusta Motorcycles. Despite its ownership changing hands a couple of times in history, Husqvarna has continued to roll out competitive models, like the Svartpilen 401. But, do its motorcycles live up to its storied history associated with power?
While its power tool division and motorcycle division have been divorced since 1987, the Husqvarna brand has yet to disappoint in either front. Although Husqvarna is known more for their motocross bikes, there are plenty of beautiful-looking bikes in their portfolio that can still pack a punch. Not to mention, Husqvarna has also dipped its feet into bikes for city living, which includes the practical and stylish Svartpilen 401. However, many would-be Svartpilen 401 owners are curious as to how quick the motorcycle can be. So, how fast does it actually go?
How fast is the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401?
MaxAbout shares that the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401's top speed is estimated to be around 160 kmph, or just over 99 mph. In addition, it shares that the Svartpilen 401 has the ability to accelerate up to 100 kmph (62 mph) in just 5.38 seconds. However, like any top speed estimation, it's important to note that this isn't guaranteed, but it can also exceed it in the right circumstances. After all, things like the load you're carrying, the type of road you are driving on, and your particular style of riding can affect the real maximum speed on the road.
Despite its light weight at 350 pounds without fuel, the sturdy and hydro-formed steel trellis frame and its WP 150-millimeter front and rear suspensions still offers owners of the Svartpilen 401 a comfortable ride. Alongside its compact size, various smartphone integrations, and anti-theft technology, it's no wonder that Husqvarna markets it for "urban explorers." That being said, our team at SlashGear isn't fully convinced that Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is the best motorcycle for beginners due to its price point. However, it still makes our list of top bikes we recommend for beginner riders due to its quality build.