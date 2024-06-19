How Quick Is The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 And What's Its Top Speed?

Husqvarna has dipped its feet across a variety of industries throughout its centuries of operations. While the Swedish company is popular for its powerful power tools and gardening equipment, Husqvarna's origins began with hydropower facilities and weapons manufacturing. After a short period of being owned by BMW in 2007, it is currently being run by Pierer Mobility, a German holdings company that also handles other motorcycle brands, such as KTM, GASGAS, and MV Agusta Motorcycles. Despite its ownership changing hands a couple of times in history, Husqvarna has continued to roll out competitive models, like the Svartpilen 401. But, do its motorcycles live up to its storied history associated with power?

While its power tool division and motorcycle division have been divorced since 1987, the Husqvarna brand has yet to disappoint in either front. Although Husqvarna is known more for their motocross bikes, there are plenty of beautiful-looking bikes in their portfolio that can still pack a punch. Not to mention, Husqvarna has also dipped its feet into bikes for city living, which includes the practical and stylish Svartpilen 401. However, many would-be Svartpilen 401 owners are curious as to how quick the motorcycle can be. So, how fast does it actually go?