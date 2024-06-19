2009 Honda Civic: Common Problems (And The Potential Cost Of Repairs)

Hondas, no matter what the model, are generally great vehicles, and the brand itself has built up a reputation over the decades as one of the most reliable marques on the market. One of the most popular Hondas in both a historical and sales sense, the Honda Civic, is generally seen as a safe choice no matter what model year, going as far back as the 1970s. But just because the vehicle is well built and reliable for the most part, it doesn't mean that every Civic is without problems you need to keep an eye on.

For example, the 2009 Honda Civic was clearly a popular car as Honda sold 259,722 of them in 2009, according to Honda's sales records. It came with a number of engine choices and was available as a coupe or sedan. The base model was equipped with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder that generated 140 horsepower. The hybrid model's 1.3-liter engine put out 110 horsepower. Lastly, the hotter Honda Civic Si generated 197 horsepower from its beefed up 2.0-liter engine. As it was the most popular model sold, most of the problems with the '09 Civic are associated with the base engine-equipped Civics.