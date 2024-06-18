Where Are Arduino Libraries Located? How To Find Them On Windows, Mac, And Linux

Arduino libraries, like libraries for other programming languages, help easily extend the range of functions available to users in the standard integrated development environment (IDE). They are commonly used to interface with hardware (such as a display or sensor) or for adding code functionality (data processing or storage). While you could potentially code (in Arduino programming language, or C/C++) the required functions from scratch yourself, using an already available library lets you integrate commonly features without spending time and effort.

Libraries installed via Library Manager are located within the Sketchbook folder, called Arduino by default and located at C:Users{username}DocumentsArduino on Windows, /Users/{username}/Documents/Arduino on macOS, and /home/{username}/Arduino on Linux. You can check your Sketchbook folder location via the Arduino IDE: go to "Sketchbook location" in File > Preferences on Windows and Linux, and Android IDE > Preferences on macOS. In legacy versions of the IDE (v2.1 or older), Preferences is called Settings.

Within the Sketchbook folder, you'll find a folder named "libraries". It is here you will find library folders, named after the respective libraries. It is within the specific library folder you can find useful things like Examples and the Readme file. If you're manually installing a library from a ZIP file, without using the Add .ZIP Library option in the IDE's Library Manager, then this is where you should place the extracted contents of the ZIP file — specifically, the main folder named after the library and all its subfolders. Refer to the Installing Libraries documentation for more details.