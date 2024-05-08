Understanding Arduino's Code Language & How It Works

If you're into robotics or electronics, you've likely come across Arduino—a small microcontroller that can control sensors and motors for nifty DIY projects. Like the Raspberry Pi, the Arduino is commonly seen in educational settings, and there are plenty of fun and easy Arduino projects for beginners.

One aspect that makes Arduino beginner-friendly is its universal programming language, powered by the Arduino Integrated Development Environment (IDE). Unlike Raspberry Pi, the Arduino platform is entirely open-source, which allows users to view and modify the IDE's source code, which is hosted on GitHub.

Compared to the Raspberry Pi, which can be programmed with multiple programming languages such as Python, Java, and C++, Arduino only has one programming language, in addition to many libraries online. This is great news for those getting started with Arduino, as it's easy to find help if you need it. Arduino also has an active, large community to assist newcomers, so you can spend less time learning and more time creating. Let's explore everything there is to know about Arduino's programming language.