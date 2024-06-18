What Is The Army's M104 Wolverine Bridgelayer, And Is It Still Being Used Today?

Natural features such as rivers, streams, and ravines have always proved troublesome to people moving from point A to point B. This is historically complicated when in a war setting. Not only do you have to contend with Mother Nature, but the adversarial action as well. The U.S. took its first steps to address such obstacles on June 16, 1775, when the Continental Congress appointed its first chief engineer, Col. Richard Gridley.

The Army Corps of Engineers, since its inception in 1794, has played a vital role in filling the Army's construction needs especially in time of conflict. Its expertise in fortification construction, pontoon and railroad bridges, and siege warfare proved invaluable. Iconic battles such as Bunker Hill and Yorktown in the American Revolution, the siege of Veracruz during the Mexican-American War, the crossing of the Rappahannock River during the Battle of Fredericksburg in the Civil War (and the first contested river crossing in American military history) all demonstrated the ingenuity and skill of the Corps. The American Expeditionary Force (AEF) of WWI had its engineers heavily involved in railroad, bridge, and labor construction to keep men and supplies flowing to and from the front lines.

Engineers in WWII saw their skills tapped in constructing domestic bases that housed 4.37 million soldiers while also deploying to the front lines to affix floating and fixed bridges and to destroy others during the Battle of the Bulge. However, the evolving nature of combat post-WWII warranted a change in how the U.S. constructed bridges in theater.