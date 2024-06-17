How To Put Your Harley-Davidson In Transport Mode (And What Happens If You Don't)
Our vehicles are among our most prized and valuable possessions, not to mention the biggest and most conspicuous. Sadly, these factors combine to make them common targets for thieves. While there are measures you can take to help protect your auto from being stolen, it's also incumbent upon manufacturers to install safety features and anti-theft systems.
Venerable motorcycle heavyweight Harley-Davidson, for instance, has the Smart Security System that arms itself automatically whenever the bike is parked. With any such security system, owners need to ensure that it's not inconveniencing them as much as it would a potential thief. To that end, the Harley-Davidson range offers a convenient feature called Transport Mode. Depending on your needs, it may not be something you'll utilize very often, but if you're planning a journey where you need to transport your Harley along with you rather than sitting astride it, it can be invaluable to learn what Transport Mode does and how to use it.
Enabling Transport Mode allows you to circumvent some of the motion-detecting security features of your bike while keeping its core protection active, ensuring that the bike is still able to detect or thwart any potential attempt at stealing it while minimizing any false alerts. Let's see how to activate this mode for different types of Harley-Davidson bikes, how to deactivate it again, and the potential issues that can occur if you don't use it at the appropriate times.
How to enable Transport Mode for different Harley-Davidson models
Some Harley riders are enamored only with the latest model, while others have older models that they absolutely cannot part with. That's okay, as while the process of activating and deactivating Transport Mode slightly differs between models, it's typically quite simple to do.
Essentially, all you'll need to do is turn your ignition on and off, then briefly press both turn signals simultaneously. You'll be greeted by lights from the signals, indicating the mode is now active. Turning the ignition switch on with the key fob present will deactivate the mode.
With touring models from 2013 or earlier, turn on the ignition, turn the cut-off switch to the off position, and then select Accessory mode from the ignition switch before pressing the signals. Returning the engine cut-off and ignition switch to their usual pre-ride status will deactivate Transport Mode.
If your Harley has a button fob, turn the ignition on, hold the key fob button until the signals flash, deactivate the ignition, and hold the fob button again. The ignition will instigate Transport Mode after the signals flash (briefly holding both turn signals replaces that functionality in some later bikes).
Models such as the 2024 Street Glide and Road Glide (formidable machines indeed) require holding the high beam and left turn signal together, and will display a handy icon of a motorcycle being transported to show the mode is engaged.
Bear in mind that the key fob should be with you while implementing these methods, and the freedom of keeping the fob with you (away from the bike) without worrying is a huge boon. There are some unfortunate implications of not using the mode, too.
What happens if you don't use Transport Mode
There are times when an alarm might end up repeatedly flashing or howling (if the bike has the optional siren equipped) at the machine's legitimate owner, and that's not fun for anybody. Transport Mode is simply a way of helping the bike discern friend from foe, a task it's otherwise not really equipped to do: Sophisticated motion detecting allows it to tell that it's being moved, but is the owner simply adjusting its position to perform some maintenance, or is a thief attempting to take off with it? With Transport Mode activated, your bike is assured it's in familiar hands, so its alarm won't sound in response to any movement.
Harley-Davidson explains that the bike's alarm works on a warning system, whereby motion or an attempt at starting the ignition sans key fob will first alert the owner through flashing lights from the turn signals. A four-second period then begins, during which the alarm procedure resets if the motion stops. A second warning period begins if the motion continues or if the ignition remains on. If the motion doesn't stop after the second warning, the alarm will activate.
We recommend the optional siren as a must-have Harley-Davidson accessory (along with a few other items), but if the owner doesn't have the siren, they may be unaware that this process is underway while the bike is in tow. A bumpy ride on a trailer is sure to register constant motion without Transport Mode engaged. This wanton light-flashing can have a profound effect on your Harley's precious battery. So take care to turn on Transport Mode before engaging in any activities that might cause your alarm to activate unnecessarily.