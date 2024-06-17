How To Put Your Harley-Davidson In Transport Mode (And What Happens If You Don't)

Our vehicles are among our most prized and valuable possessions, not to mention the biggest and most conspicuous. Sadly, these factors combine to make them common targets for thieves. While there are measures you can take to help protect your auto from being stolen, it's also incumbent upon manufacturers to install safety features and anti-theft systems.

Venerable motorcycle heavyweight Harley-Davidson, for instance, has the Smart Security System that arms itself automatically whenever the bike is parked. With any such security system, owners need to ensure that it's not inconveniencing them as much as it would a potential thief. To that end, the Harley-Davidson range offers a convenient feature called Transport Mode. Depending on your needs, it may not be something you'll utilize very often, but if you're planning a journey where you need to transport your Harley along with you rather than sitting astride it, it can be invaluable to learn what Transport Mode does and how to use it.

Enabling Transport Mode allows you to circumvent some of the motion-detecting security features of your bike while keeping its core protection active, ensuring that the bike is still able to detect or thwart any potential attempt at stealing it while minimizing any false alerts. Let's see how to activate this mode for different types of Harley-Davidson bikes, how to deactivate it again, and the potential issues that can occur if you don't use it at the appropriate times.