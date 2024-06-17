The Best Way To Clean A Cloudy Motorcycle Windshield And Make It Clear Again

Motorcycle windshields are either acrylic (Lucite) or polycarbonate (Lexan). Acrylic has a shinier finish, is more resistant to fading or yellowing, and costs less than polycarbonate. The downside is acrylic motorcycle windshields are prone to cracking and could shatter upon hard impact.

Meanwhile, polycarbonate is 20 times more shatter-resistant than acrylic, but is costlier and scratches easily with improper cleaning and handling. Despite their benefits and drawbacks, acrylic and polycarbonate are lighter and more rigid than glass, making them ideal for motorcycle applications. Moreover, polycarbonate is 200 times stronger than glass, while acrylic is four to eight times more impact-proof.

However, acrylic and polycarbonate windshields succumb to the year-round effects of weather, UV exposure, and bug splatters. Like those plastic headlight lenses on modern cars, motorcycle windshields could turn foggy, severely scratched, hazy, or yellowish as they age, compromising clarity, visibility, and overall safety when riding. The most affordable option is to do a basic DIY restoration, and it only takes a few household products to do it right.